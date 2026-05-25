One of HRM’s largest cultural celebrations is back! The 19th Annual Lebanese Cedar Festival is happening June 4–7, hosted by Our Lady of Lebanon Parish in the heart of Halifax’s Clayton Park.

Savour delicious, homemade Lebanese cuisine prepared from scratch by dedicated volunteers, including chicken and beef shawarma sandwiches, hummus, tabouli, falafel, and more.

Indulge in a wide variety of traditional Lebanese sweets available all weekend long.

Don’t miss the festival’s signature Saj — a fan favourite featuring fresh bread topped with a flavourful blend of spices, summer savory, and sesame seeds, cooked to perfection over a traditional dome grill.

The festival is packed with live dance performances and entertainment from both Canadian and Lebanese artists throughout the weekend. With over 400 dedicated volunteers bringing the event to life, the atmosphere is truly something special.

There’s fun for all ages, including a lively Kids Zone with bouncy castles, face painting, arcade games, and more.

Bring the whole family and experience an unforgettable celebration of culture, food, and community!

More info HERE.