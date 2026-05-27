104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support the 42ndannual Taste of Edmonton Festival, from July 16 – 26 at Sir Winston Churchill Square!

Indulge in Edmonton’s diverse culinary scene, experience emerging local & Canadian talent, and shop local Edmonton artisans at this year’s Taste of Edmonton Festival. The 2026 festival features 50+ local restaurants and food trucks, with 238 unique menu items, including 87 new dishes!

Check out the 2026 menu here!

Check out the list of 2026 performances here!

For more information and to get your 2026 Taste Tickets, visit Taste of Edmonton’s website here!

SAVE $10 when you purchase a full sheet of 40 tickets online NOW until July 14, or in person until July 15 at all participating North Central Co-Op Grocery/Gas Bar/Liquor and Home Store locations, the Edmonton Arts Council Shop and Services, and at the Events Edmonton office!

Plus, keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a sheet of Taste Tickets!