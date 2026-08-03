RAD Torque Raceway - Midas Monster Truck Throwdown

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support The MIDAS Monster Truck Throwdown at RAD Torque Raceway, Aug 21st-23rd! From roaring engines to unbelievable tricks, this family-friendly event will thrill audiences of all ages.
Schedule:
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
- PIT PARTY DOOR OPEN @ 5PM
- PUBLIC ADMISSION DOORS OPEN @ 6PM
- SHOW BEGINS @ 7PM
SUNDAY
- PIT PARTY DOORS OPEN @ 12PM
- PUBLIC ADMISSION DOORS OPEN @ 1PM
- SHOW BEGINS @ 2PM
*Event schedule subject to change without notice* The Show is anticipated to run rain or shine under reasonable circumstances*
Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours HERE!
Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio or visit our contest page for your chance to win a 4-Pack of tickets to the Friday, August 21st event!