104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to welcome the CPKC Women’s Open, the only Canadian LPGA Tour stop, to Edmonton on August 19th–23rd at Royal Mayfair Golf Club!

Featuring world-class women’s athletes right in front of you, like Brooke Henderson, Canada’s all-time winning professional golfer!

Come and watch Brooke Henderson defend her national golf title against the top LPGA Tour players in the world!

Tickets available NOW! Get your tickets here !

When you buy a ticket to the 2026 CPKC Women’s Open, you’re not just showing up for the golf – you’re supporting women’s sport and children’s heart health in your community! Together with the Stollery Children’s Hospital, CPKC Has Heart is focused on raising funds at the 2026 CPKC Women’s Open to advance cardiac care for children and families throughout our home province of Alberta. Fans will experience the world’s best players in action while helping drive the incredible, life-changing work of the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Keep listening to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a pair of single day passes!