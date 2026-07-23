104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support Boots and Hearts West: Featuring Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson and more on August 28th & 29th, 2026 at Fan Park in ICE District!

The daily lineup and headliners include:

Friday, August 28

Headliner: Russell Dickerson

Max McNown

Tyler Joe Miller

Travis Denning

The Prairie States

Kalsey Kulyk

Sarah Vanderzon

Dawson Gray

Julia Vos

Saturday, August 29

Headliner: Shaboozey

Midland

Thelma & James

Graham Barham

Zach McPhee

Brock Phillips

Annika Catharina

Taylor-Rae

Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours HERE!

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a pair of 2 Day GA Passes!