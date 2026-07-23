104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support Boots and Hearts West: Featuring Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson and more on August 28th & 29th, 2026 at Fan Park in ICE District!
The daily lineup and headliners include:
Friday, August 28
- Headliner: Russell Dickerson
- Max McNown
- Tyler Joe Miller
- Travis Denning
- The Prairie States
- Kalsey Kulyk
- Sarah Vanderzon
- Dawson Gray
- Julia Vos
Saturday, August 29
- Headliner: Shaboozey
- Midland
- Thelma & James
- Graham Barham
- Zach McPhee
- Brock Phillips
- Annika Catharina
- Taylor-Rae
Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours HERE!
Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a pair of 2 Day GA Passes!