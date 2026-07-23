Events

Boots and Hearts West

Boots and Hearts West

Published: 

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support Boots and Hearts West: Featuring Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson and more on August 28th & 29th, 2026 at Fan Park in ICE District!

The daily lineup and headliners include:

Friday, August 28

  • Headliner: Russell Dickerson
  • Max McNown
  • Tyler Joe Miller
  • Travis Denning
  • The Prairie States
  • Kalsey Kulyk
  • Sarah Vanderzon
  • Dawson Gray
  • Julia Vos

Saturday, August 29

  • Headliner: Shaboozey
  • Midland
  • Thelma & James
  • Graham Barham
  • Zach McPhee
  • Brock Phillips
  • Annika Catharina
  • Taylor-Rae

Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours HERE!

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a pair of 2 Day GA Passes!