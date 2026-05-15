Blair Gaboury

Hey, hi it’s me Blair! I’m the problem it’s me. I guess my parents should have known at the age of 8 I would probably work in media. Since my biggest concern at the time was catching the latest “Oprah Winfrey” show over ‘The Wiggles.” Im a big snowboarder but don’t get too close I skipped out on lessons. In the summer you’ll usually catch me cycling down by the river or on patio on 17th… when in doubt always check the patio first. Me and your mother probably have the same tv taste. Trashy reality tv about housewives or hospital drama count me in! Anyways, catch me fumbling my words for your pleasure every weekend! Those Oprah episodes have taught me a thing or two.