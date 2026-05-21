June 7, 2026 from 10am to 6pm

98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to announce the return of The 4th Street Lilac Festival!

This free one day event is the start up to Calgary’s vibrant festival season, and encourages citizens to shake off their winter blues and reintroduce themselves to the thriving creative community in our city.

Each spring, thousands of attendees come out to enjoy the unique and pedestrian friendly 4th Street venue, offering an array of musical talent, artisan vendors, quality entertainment and some perfect people watching.

At the Lilac Festival, there is an activity made for all ages. This could mean a jump in the bouncer for the kids, discovering a great new band, choosing a perfect summer patio or searching for a trendy fashion; there is no shortage of things happening.

Click here to learn more!