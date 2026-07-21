December 17, 2026 at Bella Concert Hall
98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to announce “Jimbo Ruins XXXmas” on December 17 at the Bella Concert Hall
Don’t miss this unforgettable One Woman Show from the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8!
Published:
December 17, 2026 at Bella Concert Hall
98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to announce “Jimbo Ruins XXXmas” on December 17 at the Bella Concert Hall
Don’t miss this unforgettable One Woman Show from the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8!