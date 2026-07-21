Events

Jimbo Ruins XXXmas

Jimbo Xmas Calgary

Published: 

December 17, 2026 at Bella Concert Hall

98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to announce “Jimbo Ruins XXXmas” on December 17 at the Bella Concert Hall

Don’t miss this unforgettable One Woman Show from the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8!

Tickets on sale Friday, July 24!