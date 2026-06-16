CIFF - Calgary International Film Festival

September 24 - October 4, 2026

98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to support the Calgary International Film Festival running September 24 to October 4, 2026

The Calgary International Film Festival’s mission is “to entertain and engage audiences by curating the most innovative and compelling films and creating remarkable festival experiences.”

To achieve this CIFF hosts a large number of participating filmmakers – both local and from abroad – and connect them with the audience through interactive post-screening Q&As, networking, panels and film talks.

Click here for more info and to get tickets!